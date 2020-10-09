AIIMS NORCET Result 2020 Announced at aiimsexams.org; Direct Link for Nursing Officer Merit List
The AIIMS NORCET Result 2020 for the recruitment for nursing officer was declared on the official website of the medical institute at aiimsexams.org.
The Online Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 2020 Result was uploaded on October 9 along with AIIMS NORCET 2020 merit list. The provisionally qualified candidates are requested to check their roll number, percentage and rank in the AIIMS NORCET 2020 Merit List publish on the AIIMS website.
The AIIMS NORCET 2020 Provisional Merit List has been prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the online nursing officer recruitment written exam conducted on September 8, 2020, in online CBT mode of examination. As informed earlier, this year AIIMS has vacancies to fill the post of 3929 Nursing Officer through NORCET.
Along with the NORCET 2020 Provisional Merit List, AIIMS has also announced the cut-off marks for various categorises, which can be checked below:
1. UR/EWS - 93.3439379
2. OBC (NCL) - 86.0784597
3. SC - 76.2059206
4. ST - 76.2059206
5. UR-PWBD/EWS-PWBD - 86.3842006
6. OBC (NCL)-PWBD - 80.0421427
7. SC-PWBD - 64.9265602
8. ST-PWBD - 73.2641973
Easy steps to download AIIMS NORCET Result 2020 and Provisional Merit List
Step 1: Directly visit the official website of AIIMS Exam at aiimsexams.org
Step 2: Once on homepage, look for the link that reads, ‘Result: Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2020’. You can find it in the ‘Important Announcement’ Section of the homepage
Step 3: On clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new PDF
Step 4: This will be AIIMS NORCET 2020 Provisional Merit List
Step 5: Look for your name in the list
Step 6: Download AIIMS Nursing Officer Merit List PDF for future use
Click on the link to access the AIIMS NORCET 2020 Provisional Merit List directly https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hLrDCokC4xzkYYaxWDolMPLiSlJFt34a/view
To check your result, click on the link http://nursingofficer.aiimsexams.org/(X(1)S(yxhaolwbwa1qk1a0eodmzlhy))/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1
