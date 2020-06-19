AIIMS PG 2020 Result Released at aiimsexams.org, Check Merit List Online

The AIIMS PG Result 2020 has been released on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ official website at aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS New Delhi declared the AIIMS PG 2020 entrance examination result on Wednesday, June 18. The authority had conducted the All India Institute of Medical Sciences post-graduation entrance examination for July session 20202 on June 11.

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will have to sit for an online subject allocation and counselling session. The AIIMS PG 2020 online subject allocation/counselling will most likely begin from June 21. Candidates will receive a notification in this regard on their registered email address.

The exam was organised for AIIMS Delhi, Raipur, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Patna and Rishikesh.

Candidates can check AIIMS PG 202 entrance examination result via direct link. The result is announced rank-wise.

As per the official notification released by the examination body, “Admission to various Postgraduate Courses (MD/MS/DM6Yrs/M.Ch. 6Yrs/MDS) in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur & Rishikesh for the July 2020 Session is through Online Subject Allocation/Counselling process of AIIMS, New Delhi. All candidates are requested to familiarize themselves and follow all instructions related to online seat allocation/ counselling."

The board will not be organising an counselling session for foreign and sponsored students.

AIIMS PG Result 2020: Candidates who are unable to find their name on the list can visit the official website and check their score and percentile following basic steps.

Please note that all result seekers have their admit card and registration number handy as they will be asked to type the details for accessing the percentile.