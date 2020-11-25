AIIMS PG 2020 Stage-I Online (CBT) Entrance Examination Results Declared at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG 2020 Stage-I Result | AIIMS Post-Graduate (PG) Entrance Examination Result for Stage-I Online (CBT) for admission to DM/MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses in January 2021 session has been declared on the official website. The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the Stage-I online computer-based test result for PG entrance examination on Tuesday, November 24. All the candidates who sat for AIIMS Post-Graduate (PG) Stage-I Online (CBT) Entrance Examination can check the result on the official website at aiimsexams.org.

The AIIMS PG Stage 1 Result 2020 for admission to DM/MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses is declared for the examination held on November 20 this year. All the shortlisted candidates at stage-one will now be eligible to sit for department clinical, practical or laboratory-based assessment. These exams will be conducted through video conferencing, as informed by AIIMS in an official statement.

“The details of the video conferencing platform and timing of the assessment shall be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id by the respective departments,” read the statement.

The candidates can access the result on the website of AIIMS or by visiting the direct link here https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/DMJN21-STAGE-1-RSL-NET.pdf

As mentioned in the official notification, the shortlisted candidate will be required to upload the scanned copies (between November 25 to November 29) of the following certificates/documents:

· Date of Birth Certificate

· Graduation Certificate

· Post-graduation certificate

· Senior Residency Certificate

· Certificate / Documents in support of Ex-Army Personnel / Ex-Serviceman/ Commissioned Officer Including ECO, SSCO

· Any other certificate/document as mentioned in the Prospectus for the respective Fellowship Programme courses.

· Institution Preference Choice Form

The documents need to be uploaded on the AIIMS website (www.aiimsexams.org) through ‘My Page’. Login your credentials to access and upload the candidate’s information. Selected candidates have time till 5 pm on November 29 to upload the required documents. The original certificates/documents will be verified at the time of joining. If any information is found incorrect, the candidature will be cancelled.