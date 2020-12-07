AIIMS PG 2021 Final Results Declared at aiimsexams.org; How to Check

AIIMS PG 2021 final results have been announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Those who appeared for the exam can check AIIMS PG 2021 final results at aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS PG 2020 final results have been declared on the basis of computer-based test (Stage-I) and Departmental Clinical, Practical or Lab based Assessment (Stage-II). The CBT - online (Stage-I) entrance examination was conducted on November 20, while the practical or lab based assessment was held on December 2 and 4.

Candidates can find merit lists along with waiting lists on the official website of the AIIMS. The lists have been released for admission to AIIMS campuses at Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh and different departments of AIIMS, New Delhi in DM, MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses for January 2021 session.

How to check AIIMS PG 2021 final results

Step 1: Open AIIMS website by entering the url, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the link for final result of DM, MCh and MD on the homepage

Step 3: Keep your admit cards handy to check if your roll number is mentioned on the list

Step 4: Take printout of the list on which your name has appeared

“Admission of selected candidates is subject to fulfillment of all eligibility criteria including three years requisite tenure and qualifying degree by 31st January, 2021, verification of original certificates/degrees at the time of reporting/joining and satisfying all conditions as laid down in the Prospectus,” said the AIIMS.

https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/Final_DM_Jan21_Result.pdf

Those not completing the required tenure till January 31, 2021, will not be eligible for admission. The AIIMS PG Final 2021 result is provisional subject to verification of documents.

Candidates must fill consent form to accept or decline the allotted seat for admission. All shortlisted candidates are required to email a scanned copy of the same to aiims.reg.sracad@gmail.com by December 19 (5 pm). Those who fail to email the scanned copy will be rendered ineligible for further seat allocation.