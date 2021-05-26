AIIMS Postpones BSc, MSc Nursing Exam 2021

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the MSc Courses and BSc (H) Nursing courses exam for this year. The authority in the official notification has informed that the candidates should keep a regular check on the official website of AIIMS to know the revised dates as a decision regarding the new dates has not been finalised. Initially, both these exams were to be held on June 14. This decision of AIIMS has been taken in view of the increasing coronavirus cases in India.

AIIMS had concluded the Bachelor of Science (BSc) / Master of Science (MSc) Nursing 2021 application process on May 25. The institute is soon expected to release an update regarding the final registration status for AIIMS Nursing Admission Test 2021 applications on its official website. Other important details like hall ticket will also be made available on the website, as and when the decision about the date of exam is taken. Important notices and updates regarding this will also be shared on the website.

AIIMS will be holding the exams for admission to 71 BSc, 30 BSc post basic and 124 MSc nursing seats at all its institutes once the situation gets better. The aspirants have been advised to regularly keep a check on the website for any important details regarding the exam.

Previously, AIIMS had also announced the postponement of different entrance exams for courses including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS), MDS, Doctorate of Medicine (DM), MCh among others. The previous exam date for all these exams was also in June. The reason for postponing these exams is also rising cases of Covid-19. Moreover, National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 too has been postponed till further notice. Originally, INI CET 2021 had to be held on May 8.

