AIIMS Postpones Professional Exams for MD, MS and Other Courses

In view of the situation caused by a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has postponed professional exams for several courses for the academic semester of 2021. MD, MS, MDS, DM, MCh, MSc Nursing, MSc, and M Biotechnology are among the professional courses for which exams have been postponed by the institution. AIIMS has also postponed viva voce and practical exams for fellowship programmes of 2021.

The exams of the professional courses were scheduled to begin on June 1. Practical, clinical and viva-voce exams of fellowship programmes were scheduled to be held from June 10 to 18. However, these exams have been differed and the new dates will be announced later.

The revised dates for the professional examination and viva voice fellowship program will be notified in due course of time on the official of AIIMS, as per an official statement.

Earlier, AIIMS had postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI-CET 2021 due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. This year, the INI-CET exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 8. While announcing the postponement, AIIMS had said that revised dates for the conduct of or INI-CET 2021 will be announced later on the official website of AIIMS. However, the AIIMS has not announced a new date yet.

Students have to clear INI-CET for getting admission in Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) in the eight AIIMS colleges, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) institutes.

