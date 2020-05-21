AIIMS Postpones Release of Admit Card for PG Entrance Exam July 2020 Session

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has deferred the release date of the admit cards for AIIMS PG entrance examination, July 2020 session.

The institute was scheduled to release the AIIMS PG 2020 entrance exam admit card on May 20. The official notice about the postponement can be read on AIIMS website at aiimsexams.org (https://www.aiimsexams.org).

AIIMS mentioned in the notification that it will be releasing the admit card soon. “The revised date of uploading of the admit card will be notified shortly,” it read.

The decision comes in the wake of the central government extending the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of the virus.

AIIMS has urged candidates to keep visiting the official website for all the latest updates. For checking the notification directly, one can click here.

Last month, AIIMS had released the revised schedule of the postgraduate fellowship examinations. The examination for MD, MS and MDS will begin from June 6 and will end on June 12. The institute had also declared the tentative date for practical/clinical/viva-voce examination for MD, MS, MDS and M. Biotechnology. The practical examination will begin from June 16 and will end on June 25.

AIIMS conducts PG entrance examination twice a year. The entrance exam is held for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch. (6 years)and MDS courses. AIIMS PG entrance exam is a computer-based test and is held in one shift.

The AIIMS PG Entrance Examination has one paper in English language consisting of 200 objective type questions for MD/MS and 90 objective type questions for MDS.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube