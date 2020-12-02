AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: Online Registration for 142 Senior Resident Posts to Begin Tomorrow at aiimsraipur.edu.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur will on Thursday begin the online registration process for the recruitment of Senior Resident in various departments. Once the registration process begins, all interested and eligible candidates can start applying for the positions online. Those willing to apply must do so through aiimsraipur.edu.in. The last date for applying is December 18.

The aspiring applicants meeting the eligibility criteria in all aspects can submit their forms only through online mode. The online registration of applications will be available on AIIMS Raipur website from 11 am on December 3 to 5 pm on December 18. The upper age limit for applying for the post is 45 years.

The process is being carried out to fill 142 vacancies of Senior Residents, out of which, 64 vacancies are for general category, 35 for Other Backward Class, 28 for Scheduled Caste, 8 for Economically Weaker Section, and 7 for Scheduled Tribe category. Those aspirants belonging to General, Economically Weaker Section and Other Backward Class will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 while those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled tribe are required to submit a fee of Rs 800. However, those who are a part of the PWD category do not have to pay any registration fees.

The candidates who are applying for the post of senior resident must ensure that they have a postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognised University or Institute. Apart from that DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is a prerequisite before joining if shortlisted.

Those who are eventually selected will be given a pay of Rs 67,700 plus usual allowances including non-performing assets (if applicable).