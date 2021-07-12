AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 147 Professor Posts, How to Apply

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani, has released the online application forms for 147 vacancies for different posts of professor. Those who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website. The last date for submitting the form is July 18.

The application fee for candidates belonging to the unreserved/OBC/EWS category is Rs 1000. Women and aspirants belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories can submit the form for free.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancies

— Assistant Professor: 28

— Associate Professor: 22

— Additional Professor: 32

— Professor: 65

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Kalyani through any internet browser of your preference

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage of the website

Step 3: You will be taken to another window where you will see the ‘register’ tab. Click on it and fill the registration form

Step 4: After the registration is done, you will get your username and password

Step 5: Use the credentials to login and subsequently fill the form

Step 6: Attach a copy of a passport size photo, documents and fill the form with accurate details

Step 7: Cross-check the details and pay the fees. Once done, hit the submit button

Step 8: Following the online submission of the form, candidates will have to send a hard copy to the AIIMS Kalyani office.

According to an official notice, the hard copy of the online applications have to be sent along with the online payment transaction slip, self-attested copies of certificates of school, MBBS degree mark sheet, MD/MS/DM/MCh, or equivalent certificates as well as teaching or research experience certificates within 15 days from the last date of receipt of online application.

