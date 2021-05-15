AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 90 Senior Resident Posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to apply for 90 Senior Resident (Non-Academic) posts. The positions are available for various disciplines under central government for a tenure period of maximum 3 years. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of AIIMS. The online application for the job is scheduled to begin on May 18 and it will end on June 7.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The job seekers should have a postgraduate medical degree -MD/MS/MDS/DM/M.Ch/DNB — in their respective disciplines recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI)/ Institute of National Importance.

To be eligible to apply for the posts, the candidate should not be more than 45 years of age as of the last date of submission of the application. However, there is a relaxation in maximum age for candidates of different categories.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Once the application process begin from May 18, candidates can apply for the job by visting official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. From May 18, the link of the application will be active in the recruitment section on the website

Step 2: Candidates can fill the details and upload documents in the application form

Step 3: After paying the fee online, candidate can submit their application

AIIMS in its notification has said that the candidate can apply for more than one post but they have to apply separately for different posts/departments.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The application fees for the job is Rs 1500/- for the general/ OBC category, Rs 1200/- for SC/ST/EWS category, and no application fees for the PWBD category.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination and personal interview. However, the written examination will only be conducted when the number of applicants is more than three times the number of posts advertised.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 67,700 as per the 7th CPC, Level -11 of the pay matrix along with NPA plus other usual allowances as admissible under rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here