AIIMS to Release INI CET 2021 Result Today at aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 on Friday at aiimsexams.org. Once the INI CET 2021 result is updated, candidates can check their scorecard by using their registration number and password. INI CET result 2021 will be released in a PDF format which candidates will have to download from the official website.

It needs to be noted that the INI CET result 2021 PDF will not display the names of the candidates but will have the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Thus the candidates will have to search their roll numbers in the list.

INI CET Result 2021: How to download -

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Tap on the “Results” tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the tab which reads “Academic courses”

Step 4: Opt for the link which reads ‘Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET COURSES Jan-2021 Session’

Step 5: The user will now be redirected to a new page. Enter the required log in details

Step 5: INI CET 2021 result will be displayed in PDF in format. Download the result and search for your roll number

INI CET is the common entrance test conducted for admission to various post-graduate courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) in AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. AIIMS has conducted the INICET 2021 in computer-based test (CBT) mode on November 20 in 129 cities across the country.

Earlier this week, AIIMS had also released the AIIMS PG stage 1 result 2020 for DM/MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses. Those students who made through will have to appear for practical or laboratory-based assessment.