AILET 2022: NLU Delhi Begins Admissions for Law Programmes, Entrance Exam on May 1

National Law University (NLU), Delhi has started the online registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022. Candidates can apply for AILET 2022 by filling the online application form on the official website of the university — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The online registration process which began on January 17 will continue till April 7.

NLU will hold the national-level law exam AILET 2022 exam on May 1 for admission to five-year integrated BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes offered by the university for the academic year 2022-23. The admit card for the exam will be issued on April 17. According to the notification issued by NLU, Delhi, there are 120 BA LLB seats, 80 LLM seats, and 20 PhD seats.

Also read| Board Exams 2022: From Take Home Tests to Vaccination Before Exams, State-wise Schedule, Exam Pattern

AILET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

BA LLB: Candidate must have cleared class 12 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of SC, ST, PwD). Candidates appearing for the class 12 annual examination in 2022 are also eligible to apply.

LLM: Candidates must hold an LLB or an equivalent law degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of SC, ST, PwD). Final year students of LLB annual can apply.

PhD: Candidates should have LLM or an equivalent law degree with 55 per cent marks (50 per cent in case of SC, ST, PwD).

AILET 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NLU, Delhi

Step 2: Register yourself on the portal by using your mobile number and email ID and create a password for login.

Step 3: Login by using your registered mobile number and password

Step 4: Fill the correct details in the application form and upload relevant documents in the prescribed size and format

Step 5: Review the application form and make online payment of the application fee

Step 6: Save the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Read| UGC, AICTE Warn Against “franchise Arrangement" Between Colleges, Ed-tech Companies

AILET 2022: Application fee

Interested candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 3,050 and in the case of SC, ST, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will have to pay Rs 1,050. Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of SC, ST category are exempted from the application fee.

AILET 2022: Exam pattern

The AILET 2022 will be held for 90 minutes in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded, and 0.25marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The paper will be held in offline mode in the English medium only.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.