'Aim to Help Female Aspirants Clear UPSC Exams': Nadia Baig from Kashmir Cracks Civil Services Exam 2019

Despite witnessing turmoil in the region, nearly 12 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have successfully cleared the UPSC civil services examination 2019. Of these, Nadia Baig and Aftab Rasool, both from remote areas in Kupwara district in the north of Kashmir, have made the entire district proud and set an example for others by clearing the UPSC exams 2019.

A total of 16 aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations 2019, for which the results were declared on Tuesday.

Nadia Baig, who hails from Punjwa area in Kupwara, has cleared the prestigious UPSC examination in her second attempt and secured 350th rank. Her parents are teachers by profession.

Family and relatives of Nadia, who are beaming with joy, told News18 Urdu that she has made the district proud in the entire Valley.

While speaking about her journey, Nadia said, "I studied in Kupawara up to Class 10. Then, I completed my graduation from Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. My parents fully supported me. I am very happy."

When asked about one advice that she would like to give to others trying to crack UPSC exams, Nadia said, "Students should not feel disheartened if they fail. They should try again and work hard until you achieve your goal. Nothing is impossible."

She further said, "Now, my priority will be to help other female aspirants to crack the UPSC civil services examination in future."

Meanwhile, Aftab Rasool, who is from Trehgam area in Kupwara, has got 412 rank in UPSC Exams 2019. He told News18, "I have studied in a local institution up to Class 10 here. I did my graduation from Delhi University. Later, I did M.Phil and Phd from JNU. I have also qualified NET multiple times. If aspirants of UPSC will work hard with consistency, then will surely qualify the UPSC."

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu congratulated all the successful candidates of the UPSC exam 2019.

A total of 829 candidates from across the country have been shortlisted for appointment in various services like Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services and Indian Revenue Services among others.