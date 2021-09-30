AIMA MAT 2021 to be held from December 5, Check Detailed Schedule

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the schedule for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 on the official website mat.aima.in. The exam will be conducted in both offline as well as computer-based test modes. The offline exam will be held on December 5 while the CBT will be held on November 21 and December 19.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various MBA and PGDM programmes offered at several business schools across the country. Over 600 B-schools accept MAT scores.

MAT 2021: Exam schedule

The candidates can take MAT 2021 exam in remote proctored internet-based test (IBT) or in paper-based test (PBT) or in computer-based test mode or in both paper-based test and remote proctored internet-based test mode.

The application process for the exam that will be held on December 5 will conclude on November 28 and the admit cards will be issued on November 29 tentatively.

The application deadline for November 21 exam will remain active till November 14 and the hall tickets will be made available on November 16.

The registrations for the December 19 exam will remain open till December 12 and the admit cards can be downloaded from December 14 onwards.

MAT 2021: Who can apply

The minimum eligibility criteria required to apply for MAT 2021 is a graduate degree in any discipline. Those who are in the final year of their graduation can also apply.

AIMA MAT 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of AIMA MAT

Step 2. Click on the registration link for MAT 2021 on the homepage

Step 3. Register using log in details.

Step 4. Fill the application form. Candidates can also select up to five management institutes of their choice in the form.

Step 5. Pay the registration fees. Submit

Step 6. Save and download the application form for further use

MAT 2021: Application fee

Those opting for either online or offline mode will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1650, while, those who are willing to take the exam in any of the two modes will be required to pay Rs 2750.

