AIMA MAT IBT 2022 Registration Date Extended Till Dec 21

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has extended the registration deadline for AIMA MAT IBT 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the MAT as a remote-proctored, internet-based test can do so until December 21, 2022. The AIMA will conduct the MAT 2022 examination on October 8 and October 10. The examination will take place in two shifts: the first from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

By going to mat.aima.in, the AIMA MAT’s official website, applicants can finish the application procedure there. Note that the IBT exam is scheduled to take place on December 24, 2022, and that the admission card will be made available on December 22, 2022. AIMA Management Aptitude Test applicants are reportedly estimated to number around 20000. The procedure to apply for the AIMA Entrance Test 2022 has been broken down into steps for the candidates’ convenience.

AIMA MAT IBT 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: In order to apply for the AIMS MAT IBT, candidates must visit the official site of the AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the AIMA MAT IBT 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login or registration information.

Step 4: Complete the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Then, click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: Save and download the page, and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

AIMA MAT IBT 2022: Documents required

Admit card: Two printouts

Identity proof: Any of the following documents (in original): voter ID, Aadhaar card, election ID card, passport, driving license, and PAN card.

Proof of name change (if any): If the candidate’s name has changed.

Caste certificate (if applicable): In case, candidates belong to the SC, ST, or OBC category.

Examination fees

The examination fee is Rs 1850 for all candidates. For any clarification regarding IBT, candidates can send email to matibt@aima.in or contact at 8130338839, 9599030586. Students should remember that the admit card as per schedule will release on December 22, 2022.

Read all the Latest Education News here