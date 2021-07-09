AIMA MAT Registrations Begin: Know How to Apply for B-School Entrance, Exam Pattern

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has commenced the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 for admissions to the MBA and PGDM programs at its official website, mat.aima.nic.in.

MAT is conducted both online and offline. Candidates can choose their exam preferences. The last date for application for the paper-based test (PBT) will be held on August 29 while the computer-based test (CBT) will be till August 14. The exam is also be held in the remote proctored internet-based test (IBT). for which the applications will close on August 25.

AIMA MAT 2021: How to register?

Step 1. Go to the official website of AIMA MAT

Step 2. Click on the registration button on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3. Fill in the details to create a log in. Add a valid email ID and mobile number to receive the OTP for verification

Step 4. Press submit an OTP will be sent to the candidate’s email id. Enter the OTP in the space provided — ‘Verify & Submit’

Step 5. You will receive a confirmation message for the new login created

Step 6. After logging in, enter registered email, password, date of birth, personal details, educational qualification along with necessary documents, and click on the ‘Submit’ button. Candidates can also select up to five management institutes of their choice

AIMA MAT 2021: Documents needed

Candidates will be required to upload a scanned copy of their passport size photograph and signature. After the registration is over, the online payment process will be initiated which needs to be paid through debit/credit/net banking/Paytm.

AIMA MAT 2021: Exam Pattern

Conducted four times in a year – February, May, September, and December, the exam will be held for 150 minutes. There will be fine sections, each having 40 questions. The medium of instruction will be English. It will feature questions from language comprehension, data analysis and sufficiency, Mathematics, intelligence and critical reasoning, Indian and global environment.

