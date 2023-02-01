The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the application process for the Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) 2023. Candidates can register for the AIMA UGAT 2023 by visiting the official website of AIMA at www.aima.in. The online registration window opened on January 31 and will close on April 28.

The AIMA UGAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6 in a paper-based offline test mode. The admit cards for the same will be released on the main page by May 1. Candidates who want to appear for the aptitude test are advised to complete the registration process within the timeframe.

AIMA UGAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for UGAT should hold a minimum qualification of Class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised board. Those who are going to appear for the Class 12 exam this year can also apply. It is to be noted that there is no age limit to appear for the UGAT exam.

AIMA UGAT 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official page of AIMA at www.aima.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Register’ tab for UGAT 2023 exam.

Step 3: Enter basic details on the portal and generate login credentials.

Step 4: Fill up the UGAT application form correctly.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents in a prescribed manner.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and submit the AIMA UGAT application form.

Step 7: Save and download the UGAT confirmation page for further reference.

AIMA UGAT 2023: Application Fee

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 750 to complete the registration process.

Before filling out the UGAT 2023 application form, students must go through the information brochure that consists of details on the application date, eligibility criteria, application fee, exam date, and others.

While applying for the AIMA UGAT 2023 exam, candidates will have to upload a set of documents. The documents include the signature and photograph of the candidate (both scanned and up to 50 kb), a demand draft in favour of ‘All India Management Association’, details of Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card) or Net Banking, and a valid email address.

AIMA is conducting the Under Graduate Aptitude Test for students seeking admission in various undergraduate (UG) programmes which are Integrated MBA (IMBA), BBA, BCA, BHM, and B.Com, among others.

