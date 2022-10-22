Aiming to be a Lawyer? Check Out List of Internships in the Legal Sector That are Currently Hiring

Internships offer a good platform to get started in any profession. They provide you with valuable practical experience and familiarise you with the workplace environment. However, finding the right opportunity can be a tiring task. If you have been looking for internship opportunities in the field of law, look no further. We have compiled a list of companies that are currently hiring legal interns.

Take a look at the list below and apply for the internship of your choice:

Law internship at Kartavyam

This is a work-from-home internship of one month. Candidates would get a great opportunity to gain experience. However, there is no stipend on offer. Those who are interested can apply through the Internshala portal before October 27.

Law internship at Restaurant Brands Asia Limited

The duration of this internship is 2 months. The firm is seeking applicants who can do work from the office located in Mumbai. The last date to apply via Internshala is November 4. The internship doesn’t offer any stipend.

Law internship at Amritanshu Tripathi

This internship offered by Amritanshu Tripathi requires candidates to work in Lucknow. The chosen ones will be paid a monthly stipend worth Rs 4,000. The last date to complete the registration form on Internshala is November 4.

Law internship at Dot Legal Private Limited – The Lawgical Buddy

This company is offering work from home to candidates. The internship will last for 3 months. There will be no stipend, but those who perform well may be offered a full-time job. The deadline to apply through Internshala is November 4.

Law internship at Paarth Chanchlani

It is a 3-month internship that is looking for candidates to work in Pune. Employees will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000, as well as a few other benefits. Individuals who are eligible and interested can apply through the Internshala portal until November 5.

Law/Legal WFH internship at YTViews Digital Media Private Limited

The three month internship will require the selected intern to draft, review legal documents, contracts, and agreement. They will also have to research on various legal topics and policy framing. Candidates will have to start the work from home internship between October 21 to November 25. The stipend is between Rs 5000 to 7000 and one can send their applications via Internshala.

Law WFH internship at Legal Upanishad

Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities at the two month internship at Legal Upanishad include writing 1000-1500 word articles related to criminal, civil, property, and intellectual property law or any socio-legal topic, working on performing case law research, and writing legal research papers. In the first month, training will be given to the interns on structuring an article, incorporating keywords, and writing publishable quality articles, states the official notice. Applications can be made via Internshala. The stipend is Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month.

