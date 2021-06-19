INI CET 2021 Revised Dates Announced, Candidates to Select Exam City

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has announced the revised exam date for the INI-CET exam for admission to postgraduate courses. The exam which was to be held din June 16 will now be conducted on July 22. The decision came after the Supreme Court had asked AIIMS to postpone the exam by at least one month.

AIIMS will also allow candidates to select their exam centers once again. This is being facilitated considering some candidates might have relocated in the time interval. The facility to re-fill online city choice for re-allotment of examination center will begin from June 20 and conclude on June 24, as per the official notice.

Even though INI CET had released an admit card earlier, now the AIIMS will re-issue new admit cards for the exams.

Supreme Court had earlier termed AIIMS’ decision on hold INI CET 2021 despite the pandemic as “arbitrary" and it to hold the post-graduate medical entrance test after one month. A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah disposed of a plea filed by doctors seeking admission in PG medical and challenging the notification of fixing June 16 as the date of INI CET 2021. Candidates were demanding a postponement stating that the COVID-19 pandemic is at its peak and they cannot leave their duties to prepare for the exam.

Every year, around 80,000 candidates appear for 815 medical seats spread across eight institutes namely - AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and PGIMER, Chandigarh. AIIMS is holding the entrance exam.

