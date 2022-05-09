Airforce, Army Jobs Aspirants Seek #JusticeforDefenceStudents, Vacancies Not Filed for Years

The recruitment process in Indian defence forces including Army, and air force have not been held or left incomplete, claim thousands of candidates who took to social media to voice their concerns. Demanding fast filling of vacancies, the defence job aspirants claimed that the air force recruitment which started about two years ago has not been closed and after holding exams, the authorities are yet to announce cut-off list. Further, for the Indian Army candidates claim that no recruitment rally has been held in over a year.

Candidates claim that for exams which have upper age limit, the longer wait means even deserving candidates will lose on the opportunity forever. A large section of candidates took to streets as well as well as to microblogging site Twitter seeking date of Indian Army common entrance examination (CEE) and air force recruitment exam result and enrollment.

Sir we are waiting for the joining from last one year after cleared all the phases of airmen but the vacancies are on hold same for the army bharti please help #JusticeForDefenceStudents @major_pawan @GeneralBakshi @Ptr6Vb @PMOIndia @rajnathsinghhttps://t.co/fP8eJ5Kx8F— Richhpal Saran (@RichhpalSaran8) May 8, 2022

#JusticeForDefenceStudents3 years, No Army Induction!! These students dream to be a part of The Indian Army, 4th Largest Army in the world from their childhood.No induction with a age limit too is killing their dream.Lets not let their aspirations be buried in the soil! pic.twitter.com/ygjaDxOYfE — DharmendraGatiyalaRLP (@d9choudhary) May 8, 2022

Dear PM @narendramodiJi, About employment in defense The demand for youth is rising, Govt of India should take immediate action by taking immediate cognizance.#JusticeForDefenceStudents#ERCP_Public_Demand pic.twitter.com/714WrmadlK— Ramurti Holkar (@HRamholkar_) May 8, 2022

Many have tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking an answer. One aspirant wrote, “The Indian air force have been repeating same notice around a year. We students are getting over age. Sir, we are preparing since 2 year. Sir we have invested our crucial time in preparation of this exam. Sir please help us ."

#JusticeForDefenceStudents@rajnathsinghThe Indian air force have been repeating same notice around a year. We students are getting over age . Sir we are preparing since 2 year . Sir we have invested our crucial time in preparation of this exam . Sir please help us . pic.twitter.com/Tf1cV0ekGJ— Anshul Baghel (@Ashwani59727742) May 8, 2022

#JusticefordefencestudentsOur Demands1.Conduct Army CEE (Delayed since 1½ year)2. Release enrollment List and Result of Airforce candidates. (Delayed since 10 months)4. New Recruitment rallies for Army.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @rajnathsingh @adgpi pic.twitter.com/iDGhqK0f1M— TEJAS YADAV (@TEJAS__YADAV_) May 8, 2022

#justicefordefencestudentsI request to the government please conduct the CEE of Indian Army which has been postponed many times, and no Army rally conduct approx one year so we should have age relaxation for 2 years.@PMOIndia @rajnathsingh @rashtrapatibhvn @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/QgixYwSO39— Vikesh Yadav (@VikeshY31028292) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring junior research fellows directly without exams based on walk-in interview on May 21 and May 22.

