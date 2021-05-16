AISA Demands Cancellation of Exams for Delhi University Students

The All India Students Association (AISA) has started a petition demanding the cancelation of exams by the Delhi University (DU) along with the suspension of online classes and revamping the academic calendar.

The petition read, “The crisis of Covid has never been more visible and daunting as it is today. We are witnessing death and suffering right in our homes. While many of us volunteer to help people, some are suffering the wrath of Covid themselves. At this time, the decision to conduct exams taken by the Delhi University is not just inconsiderate, but inhuman." adding that the students community “must rise for each other" during such occasions.

The DU final year and final semester exams are set to begin from June 1. It was earlier supposed to begin from May 15. The last date to fill up the examination form was extended to May 12.

Meanwhile, classes for all colleges and departments under DU have been suspended until May 16. In a notification issued, the varsity said, “In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till May 16 in the Departments and Colleges of the University."

DU has also launched a helpdesk for elders, youngsters, and children across demographic profiles and communities to raise awareness about Covid-19 and provide related information. The helpline will provide information to the DU fraternity and families about Covid-19 related emergency services that include testing centres, COVID dedicated hospitals and bed availability, ambulance services, oxygen support and much more.

“The NSS volunteers of the colleges of the University of Delhi have stepped up to the challenge and launched a smart initiative at this difficult times to interface between service providers and the DU fraternity in need of COVID related information through awareness platforms and social media based on Instagram handle, Whatsapp groups, Whatsapp App, Twitter etc which are being updated in real-time," the varsity said in an official statement.

