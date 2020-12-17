AISSEE 2021 Application Window for Sainik Schools to Close on December 18

The National Testing Agency will close the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 online application window for admission to class 6 and 9 on December 18, 2020. Those who have not applied yet are advised to submit the AISSEE 2021 application form at the earliest. NTA had released the AISSEE 2021 application form on October 20 and the last date was November 19, however, it was extended till December 18. Candidates can submit the AISSEE 2021 application form at the website.

According to the official notification, the AISSEE 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 2021. Click on the link to go through the AISSEE 2021 official notification here.

AISSEE admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates will have to first visit the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘Fill Application Form- AISSEE 2021’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the tab for new registration

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on the tab to proceed

Step 5: Register yourself by entering all the required details carefully and submit. Once the registration is done, keep the system generated application number and password safely for further use

Step 6: Now log in using the system generated application number and password to complete the remaining part of the AISSEE 2021 application form

Step 7: Enter the required details and documents and pay the AISSEE 2021 application fee

Step 8: Download a copy of the AISSEE 2021 application form and keep it safely

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories will have to pay the application fee of Rs 550, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 400. One can also complete the AISSEE 2021 registration process directly from here.

NTA conducts the AISSEE to provide admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik schools across the country. For further details, students can go through the AISSEE 2021 information bulletin here.