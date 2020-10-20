AISSEE 2021: Online Registration for Sainik School Admission Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria

The online application process for admissions in 33 Sainik Schools across the country through All Indian Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 has started. AISSEE 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions into the English medium residential schools. Sainik Schools prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies.

Students seeking admission in Class 6 and Class 9 in the academic session 2021-22 need to register on NTAs website for AISSEE 2021. The AISSEE 2021 registration window will be open from October 20 to November 19, 2020.

Here is a direct link to register for AISSEE 2021.

Eligibility criteria for admission to Class 6:

According to the official notification, candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021.

Eligibility criteria for admission to Class 9:

Candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

Steps to apply for AISSEE 2021 -

Step 1: Visit at aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for AISSEE 2021 Online Registration

Step 3: Enter student details like Name, Date of Birth, Education, Category, Preference of Exam Centre etc.

Step 4: Upload passport-sized coloured or black and white photograph

Step 5: New ID and password will be generated. Save it for future use

Step 6: Make online payment of application fee as per category and Submit application

Step 7: Save the acknowledgement receipt once the form is submitted

Exam Fee: Rs 400 for SC / ST and Rs 550 for all others. Payment can be made online using debit/credit cards or internet banking or Paytm wallet.

AISSEE 2021 will be conducted on January 10, 2021 through a pen and paper based examination using OMR sheets.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for important information and updates.