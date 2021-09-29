AISSEE 2022: Application Process for Sainik School Classes 6, 9 Entrance Exam Begins

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 application form has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in to submit their online application forms. NTA has announced that the last date for submitting the application form is October 26, 2021 (up to 5 pm). The AISSEE 2022 examination for admission at the level of Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools will be conducted on January 9, 2022.

According to the official notification of NTA, the AISSEE 2022 will be conducted in the paper pen mode in 176 cities across India. The candidates who will be able to clear the exam will be given admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in 33 Sainik schools of the country for the academic year 2022-23.

The admission will be based on the performance of candidates in AISSEE. The final selection for admission will be on the basis of school-wise rank, class-wise rank, and category-wise rank in the merit list of the Entrance examination. The candidates will have to submit their medical fitness certificate approved by competent Medical authorities. Candidates will also have to verify their original certificates from school authorities during admission.

For admission in class 6, the age of the student should be between 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2022. For admission in class 9, the age of the student should be between 13 to 15 years. According to the NTA notification, for admission to Sainik School, the student must have a minimum of 25 percent in each subject and a minimum of 40 percent marks in the entrance examination.

NTA has said that if a candidate submits more than one application form for admission, then his/her application form will be rejected.

The application fee for candidates of General Category/Defence Personnel, Ex-Servicemen is Rs.550. For SC/ST category students it is Rs 400.

