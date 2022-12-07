AISSEE 2023 Application Correction Window Open, Know How to Edit

The National Testing Agency has opened the correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023. Earlier, the correction window was scheduled to go live from December 2 to 6 but was revised later at the request of candidates demanding extra time for correction. Changes to the application form and documents in AISSEE 2023 can now be made online at aissee.nta.nic.in. The last date to do so is December 11.

The Sainik schools grant admission to students at the levels of class 6 and class 9 based on the performance of applicants in the AISSEE. The AISSEE 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 8. To submit their application, candidates had until 5 pm on December 5 and until 11:50 pm on the same day to pay their registration fees.

“Pursuant to requests from various candidates and with a view to enable larger participation, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of exam application forms online,” read the official notification by NTA.

AISSEE 2023 application: How to edit form

Step 1: Visit aissee.nta.nic.in. the official website of the NTA

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2023 application form option.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and view the application form.

Step 4: Make the required corrections and changes in the application form and submit it.

Step 5: Download a copy of the updated application for future reference.

During the time that the correction window will be open, candidates will be able to make corrections if any in their exam application form online. In case of any error(s) was made during uploading documents, the applicants will also be able to replace the existing documents with the appropriate ones. The official website of NTA will shortly provide further information regarding the exam and admit card.

The Sainik school entrance exam for class 6 will be held for 150 minutes. While the exam for class 9 will be of 180 minutes. The exam will be conducted in offline and feature multiple-choice questions that will have to be answered on the OMR sheet. The entrance exam for class 9 will be in English only. While the class 6 entrance exam will be in 13 languages​ including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

