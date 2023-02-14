The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023. Along with the provisional answer key, the Agency has also released the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets and recorded responses. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website of NTA AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the released AISSEE 2023 provisional answer key, if any, till February 15. While raising objections, students will have to pay a mandatory fee of Rs 200 per challenge, which will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the objections raised are correct, then the authority will make changes in the AISSEE 2023 answer key. Following that the AISSEE 2023 result will be prepared and declared by the Agency based on the revised final answer key.

“In case they want to make any representation on their recorded responses after viewing their OMR answer sheets, they can do so by applying online ONLY at the above-mentioned site by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only), per recorded response challenged through debit/credit card or internet banking/Paytm, upto 15.02.2023,” reads the official notice.

AISSEE 2023 provisional answer key: Check steps to challenge

Step 1: Visit the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - “Display of OMR Answer Sheets, Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of AISSEE-2023” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the correct credentials to login and click on submit.

Step 4: Then click on “Click to View/Challenge Answer Key”. (Candidates who want to challenge the answer key can click on the check boxes against the desired option.)

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents and click on ‘Submit your Claim’.

Step 6: Review the options, modify it, if required and click on “Save your Claim and Pay Fee”.

Step 7: Finally pay the processing fee and confirm.

The AISSEE 2023 exam was held on January 8 for students seeking admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24. For more details, read the official notice and keep a check on the main site of NTA.

Read all the Latest Education News here