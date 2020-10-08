Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Ajit Pawar Says Decision on Reopening Maharashtra Schools to be Taken After Diwali

Schools and colleges in the state are shut since March after a lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2020, 10:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Will Try Not to Implement Farm Sector Bills in Maharashtra, Say Congress and NCP
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (Image: Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks)

A decision on reopening schools in Maharashtra will be taken after Diwali on assessing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday. Schools and colleges in the state are shut since March after a lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, online learning has become the new norm. Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said that schools in the state will not reopen till the festival of lights is over(that is around mid-November).

Schools will not reopen in Maharashtra till Diwali isover. After Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will assess the situation (before taking any decision), Pawarsaid. Pawar noted that some states reopened schools in a hurried manner and saw students getting infected by COVID-19.

These states had to close schools again, he observed. Pawar, however, did not name these states.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading