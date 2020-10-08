Ajit Pawar Says Decision on Reopening Maharashtra Schools to be Taken After Diwali
Schools and colleges in the state are shut since March after a lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (Image: Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks)
A decision on reopening schools in Maharashtra will be taken after Diwali on assessing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday. Schools and colleges in the state are shut since March after a lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Since then, online learning has become the new norm. Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said that schools in the state will not reopen till the festival of lights is over(that is around mid-November).
Schools will not reopen in Maharashtra till Diwali isover. After Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will assess the situation (before taking any decision), Pawarsaid. Pawar noted that some states reopened schools in a hurried manner and saw students getting infected by COVID-19.
These states had to close schools again, he observed. Pawar, however, did not name these states.
