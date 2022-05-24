AKTU Announced Even Semester Datesheet, Result for Odd Sem Still Pending

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Uttar Pradesh has now announced its even semester exam schedule. As per the released schedule the exams will begin in June 2022. The university has released exam schedule for both the undergraduate and postgraduate students. Meanwhile, students criticised university for delayed results, demand results of the first- and second-year students.

This is the revised schedule, earlier the exam were schedule to be held from May 25 to June 15. As per the revised dates, now the regular and carryover even semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for the session 2021-22 will be held from June 4 to 27.

The university in its press release said,

The university in its official statement claimed that the decision to postpone the exams was taken at the request of affiliated institutes and students so that they could complete the project work and syllabus.

About 1.15 lakh candidates will appear in this examination to be held in two shifts in offline mode. For the examination, 117 centers have been earmarked across the state.

Amidst this university students are demanding the long-pending result of first year and second year. Demanding the result students claim that while the university has released the datasheet for third semester the result for first and second semester is pending. Many students have also taken to Twitter to demand their results.

Finally #AKTU has released final datesheet for 3rd & 4th year students but but but

“Dear @AKTU_Lucknow

1st &2nd year ka result kab doge bhaiyaa!?”……….!!????? — AKTU Student Union Official (@aktuFORstudents) May 23, 2022

Respected @AKTU_Lucknow requesting u to please announce the result of odd semster. It is not good for our next semester exams. Many of students waiting for the result.

Kindly announce soon please. 🙏 — Akhilesh Tiwari (@Akhileshrt72398) May 24, 2022

AKTU official said Due to huge workload on its staff & evaluators #AKTU is unable to announce the result on time and also the final datesheet of 3rd and 4th year students.

आखिर Results कब आएगा@Aktu_Lucknow@InfoTechandRese @rmulko — AKTU Students Help (@UnityAktu) May 21, 2022

Students claim that due to the pending results of earlier semester the students are stressed and this will make it difficult for them to prepare for the upcoming semester exams. Students have demanded immediate release of the pending results form the university.

