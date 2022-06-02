AKTU Announced Odd Semester Result, Students Claim Poor Checking

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) after a long wait recently released the odd semester results. However, soon after the results were announced a section of students claimed that their evaluation is not done properly. Demanding revaluation many also took to twitter.

Stating that the university is playing with the future of the students, a students posted on Twitter saying,

Students have tagged Uttar Pradesh CMO office also highlighting the errors in exam paper checking and have demanded their action.

#aktu_ये_धंधा_बंद_करो AKTU UNIVERSITY ME EXAM COPY SAHI SE CHECK NHI KRTE HAI STUDENTS SE PAISE LOOTNE KE LIYE EXAM ME BACK LAGATE HAI TAAKI 2500 PR STUDENTS SE LOOT SAKE .PLEASE DO SOME.@CMOfficeUP @AKTU_Lucknow — Ashish Tiwari (@AshishT64917678) June 1, 2022

#aktu_ये_धंधा_बंद_करो answer sheet check karni nhi aati hai to exam kyu lete ho. Ek subject me mujhe km marks diya hai 4 marks se back laga diya h aur mujhe lagta hai ki ushme marks badhne chahiye.#reevaluationkenaamprlootnabandkro.@AKTU_Lucknow @74_alok — Ashish Tiwari (@AshishT64917678) June 1, 2022

Many students who opted for revaluation claim that their money in getting their paper reevaluated was wasted as their was no change in the checking.

Another student said,

They are just making students fool in the name of re-evaluation. Very cheap policy to make money #aktu_ये_धंधा_बंद_करो. We don’t have any problem in re-evaluation if it was for free, it’s a mistake done by University’s management then why students should pay for it. #stop_scam — Rishabh Sahu (@usernotgawd) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the university has announced its even semester exam schedule. As per the released schedule the exams will begin in June 2022. The university has released exam schedule for both the undergraduate and postgraduate students. This is the revised schedule, earlier the exam were schedule to be held from May 25 to June 15. As per the revised dates, now the regular and carryover even semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for the session 2021-22 will be held from June 4 to 27.

