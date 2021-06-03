AKTU BTech, BPharma Result Declared: How to Check

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the seventh semester results for the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses. Students can check their result by visiting the official website of AKTU University. The students will need their roll number and other required login details to check their respective result.

AKTU 7th Semester Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of AKTU

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ tab in the top menu

Step 3:Click on the link that reads, ‘One View Display of Student Result Data’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new login page where you have to submit your roll number and the security captcha shown on the screen

Step 5: AKTU final year seventh semester result 2021 for BTech/BPharma will be displayed on the screen. Download a copy of it and save it for future use. Also, take a printout of it.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 registration has been extended till June 20. The candidates seeking admission to various non-engineering programmes offered by AKTU must apply for UPCET 2021 within the closure date. The varsity offers several UG programs including Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Vocational courses (BVoc), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Design (BFAD), Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Five year integrated MBA through UPCET. However, admission to engineering programs is offered through JEE Main.

