AKTU Even Semester Exams from May 25

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, (AKTU) has recently announced dates for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) even semester exams for regular and carry over candidates. As per the schedule, the exam will be held between May 25 to June 15, 2022 in an offline mode.

The university on Saturday announced and put out a notification on its official Twitter handle.

As per the notice released by the AKTU, “the even semester exams for regular and carry over candidates will be conducted from May 25 to June 15, 2022 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state.” The tentative exam centre details for the semester exams can be checked now on the AKTU ERP student login portal, erp.aktu.ac.in. “In case of any query, students can send an e-mail to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in on or before May 12, 2022,” the notice read. Candidates must note that these are the tentative exam dates.

The AKTU even semester exams will be conducted for all courses except second semester exams and candidates appearing for fourth year BTech and BPharm, as per reports. However, the university has not released the exam centre details for these courses have not been issued by the varsity.

Meanwhile, the University have decided to prepare a question bank for the examination and slash the late fees charged from the students half. The varsity has further decided to set up new departments on the campus from where teaching in B Pharma and MBA courses would be held, claims the media reports.

The university earlier had conducted the AKTU odd semester exam 2022 for regular and carry over-exams for first, the third semester and lateral entries from March 22 to April 6, 2022. The exams were held amidst protest from students over the offline exams. Several students had taken to social media platforms to put forth their demand of not conducting offline exams. The students claimed that AKTU is forcing them to take the exams offline. “Why @AKTU_Lucknow is forcing offline exams, when students are not feeling safe," tweeted one student.

