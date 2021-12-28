AKTU Exams for Over 1 Lakh Students Begin: From Dress Code to Banned Items, Important Instructions to Follow

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will conduct the exams for regular and carry-over papers for the odd semester for the undergraduate and postgraduate students. Despite multiple protests and Twitter trends to conduct online exams, the university stood its ground and decided that the exams will be conducted in offline mode. Reportedly, around 1,10,000 students will be participating in the examinations which will be conducted across 122 exam centres across the state.

The authorities have been instructed to conduct the term-end exams in a systematic manner. AKTU Lucknow, Media in-charge, Asheesh Misra told Hindustan Times that the exam centre coordinators have been directed to pay special attention to ensure that the students do not face any inconvenience during the examination.

Read | Over 41,000 Vacant Posts in Public Sector Banks, Most in SBI, PNB

Students appearing for the exams need to follow these important instructions:

The examination is open to candidates who have passed the qualifying examination. There is no age limit for candidates in order to appear in this examination.

Accepting admission in any institution implies acceptance by the candidate and parents agree with all the provisions given in the brochure. Any change in the rules, regulations, of that particular institution shall apply to the admitted candidate.

The result of this entrance examination to PG Programs (M. Tech/ M. Pharm/ M.Arch./MURP/ M.Des) declared by ATKU shall be final. However, if the candidate wants to get their answer sheets scrutinized, they can pay Rs 5000/- per paper within seven days of declaration of result. The application for scrutiny should be submitted to the Registrar, ATKU in writing.

If any document/declaration submitted by the candidate is found to be false at any stage, their admission shall be cancelled and they might be liable for prosecution under the law. In case of any legal dispute, the jurisdiction will be constraint to Lucknow courts only.

Students who are appearing for the exam should ensure that they are wearing masks and their hands are also sanitised.

Students can use paper, pen, pencil, scale and eraser for rough work, and a non-programmable calculator. Only formal dress is allowed during the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.