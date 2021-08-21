AKTU Issues Notice for 'Reserved Category' Students Ahead of JEE Main, UPCET Counselling

Uttar Pradesh-based Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University released an important notice for JEE Main and UPCET 2021 counseling. The notice concerns the reserved category candidates in the admission counseling conducted by the university. According to the official notice, the benefit will be provided to only those candidates who will produce their ‘reserved category certificate’ at the time of counselling.

The reserved category certificates issued before March 31, 2021, will be considered valid. The notice clearly states that certificates issued after April 1, 2021, will not be considered for the counseling of the UPCET and JEE Main examination.

The notice was posted via the official Twitter handle of the university. Sharing it, ATKU wrote, “Important information for the reserved category candidates in the admission counseling conducted by the university.”

The University, further in the notice, has also urged the candidates, who are going to appear for counseling sessions, to ensure that they have all the required certificates beforehand. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the procedure to get domicile certificates might be tedious and lengthy. Therefore, candidates have been asked to get their domicile certificates also known as ‘praman patra’ before the university begins counseling.

It was stated that the varsity will notify about the counseling sessions via the official site of AKTU. The 2021 Online Counseling Registration is likely to commence on October 19, 2021. The eligible candidates will be called out for the counseling procedure. It is important to note that the counseling is being divided into 5 rounds. Applicants who come out to be eligible and get qualified in the UPSEE examination will be allotted the seats. For any other counseling-related query, one can visit their official site.

