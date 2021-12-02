AKTU Odd Semester 2021: Application Form Released For UP & PG Courses

Dr A.P.J.Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, has released notification regarding the application form for the odd semester. According to the official statement, the odd semester’s examination form for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can be filled from Thursday, December 2 to December 16, 2021. Candidates can find more detailed information on aktu.ac.in.

Both regular, as well as carryover students, are advised to fill up the examination form within the closure date or else they will be barred from the examination. The varsity has also instructed the colleges/institutes to upload the attendance status of the students enrolled in UG and PG courses or else they will not be allowed to sign up. The institutes have also been instructed to ensure that all the enrolled students must submit the AKTU odd semester examination form within the given schedule. The university shared the notification through Twitter and wrote, “Regarding filling the examination form of the odd semester of the session 2021-22.”

Candidates enrolled on undergraduate and postgraduate courses can fill the odd semester examination form at the official website of the university. at erp.aktu.ac.in. To fill the AKTU odd semester exam forms 2021, students would need their user ID and password through which they can access ERP.

Earlier, the university announced that AKTU exams 2021-22 for all semesters, except first and third semester and lateral entries will be conducted from the last week of December. However, for lateral entries, AKTU 2021 exams will be held in the last week of February 2022. Candidates must ensure that they enter the details in the AKTU odd semester examination form carefully. candidates would also be required to pay an application fee. All the necessary details of AKTU odd semester exams will be released in due course of time. Students are advised to keep visiting the official portal of AKTU aktu.ac.in for further updates.

