AKTU PG Admissions 2021 Begins, Check Entrance Exam Date, How to Apply

The application process of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission to the postgraduate programmes including MTech, MPharm, MArch, MURP, and MDes has begun on the official website of AKTU. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test followed by a counselling session.

The AKTU 2021 application fee for these post graduation courses for those belonging to the unreserved category is Rs 1300, while for those who fall under SC, ST, and Physical Disable category as well as women candidates, they will have to pay Rs 650.

AKTU admission 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official website of AKTU

Step 2: A pop up will appear on the homepage that will have an option regarding registration for post graduation courses. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will see an option to register yourself by filling in personal details

Step 4: Once the registration is done, you will be able to fill the application form

Step 5: Key in all details asked in the application form and attach all relevant documents

Step 6: Pay the fees and hit the submit button

Step 7: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for reference

Those who register for the exam will be able to download the admit card from the official website between July 25 and 31. No person will be allowed to appear for the exam without producing the admit card. The hall ticket will include details like name, roll number, name of exam, date of exam and exam guidelines.

The examination for the post graduation courses has been scheduled for Sunday, August 8. All the aspirants will have to appear for a multiple choice question paper for 100 marks. The duration of this exam will be two hours starting at 9 am up till 11 am.

