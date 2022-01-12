AKTU Practical Exams to be Conducted Online from January 14

Despite months-long protests, students of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow had to take the written exams offline. Now, with rising cases of omicron, the university has decided to hold the practical exams for all odd semesters except the third semester of BTech and BPharm courses in online mode.

The official notification issued by the office of Prof Anurag Tripathi, Controller of Examinations, AKTU, stated that practical exams will be held from January 14 to January 23. The varsity, however, will continue with theory exams in offline mode.

As per the official circular, the list of invigilators for practical exams will be made available to colleges via their ERP login. The decision to conduct online practical exams has been taken in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the threat of a possible third wave.

Colleges have also been directed to upload the marks allotted to the ERP portal without delay after the exam. Additionally, all video recordings of the process and the documents have to be kept safely so that they can be accessed by AKTU when needed.

AKTU students have long been demanding to conduct exams in online mode. Launching campaigns on social media, the students demanded intervention from the government to ensure the varsity opts for online exams. However, the varsity went ahead with its decision to conduct semester exams in offline mode across 122 exam centres in the state. The theory semester exams are slated to continue till January 17.

In another development, Integral University, Lucknow, deferred all its ongoing practical and semester examinations due to the spike in the COVID-19 cases, reported Hindustan. The examinations were slated to be conducted till January 18. The varsity will be issuing new dates of the exams after taking stock of the pandemic situations

Many universities, education boards across the country have been shifting to the online mode or deferring the exam dates due to the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. India in the past 24 hours has recorded over 1.94 lakh new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The country currently has over 9.5 lakh active cases.

