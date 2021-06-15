AKTU Releases Final Year Exam Schedule For Technical Courses

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the tentative examination schedule of the final-year students under the technical education department. The exams are scheduled to be held between July 20 and August 7 in online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the official statement, the examinations will be held for regular and carry over subjects for the academic session 2020-21. The decision was taken in a meeting conducted by the examination committee, held on June 4.

The varsity will also provide the facility of mock tests to help students in getting familiar with the new exam pattern and the online exam process. The students will be able to write the exam from the safety of their home.

Alok Kumar, Secretary of Technical and Vocational education, informed the same through his official Twitter handle. He tweeted that the state govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under the technical education department in the third week of July. The exams for the rest of the semesters/years will take place in the last week of July in online mode. The exam will be of objective type.

Govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in 3rd week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in last week of July. It will be objective type and online. @UPGovt @AKTU_Lucknow @rmulko @ishajainTOI— ALOK KUMAR (@74_alok) June 12, 2021

In another tweet, Kumar wrote that the technical institutions across the state have been advised to complete the syllabus in the next five weeks. The decision has been made after discussing with Director Technical education, Joint Directors and Nodal principal of all District polytechnics.

“Today, We had a discussion with Director Technical education, Joint Directors and Nodal principal of all District polytechnics regarding completion of syllabus with in next 5 weeks. Classes will be held on weekends also. If need be extra classes will be taken in evening," he tweeted. (sic)

Meanwhile, AKTU has recently declared the result for final year (seventh semester) results for undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses. The result is available on the official website of the university. The varsity has announced the same through its Twitter handle on June 1. Students can check their result by using their roll number and other required details.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here