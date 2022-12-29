AKTU Releases Odd Semester Exam Schedule, to Start On January 4

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the updated and final phase 1 odd semester exam schedule. The AKTU phase 1 odd semester exams will be conducted in offline format from January 4 to January 25, 2023, as per the schedule.

It is for regular and carry-over students in all subjects for the academic year 2022–2023 with the exception of those in the first semester and third semester of the second year of BTech, B.Pharm, MCA, and MBA programmes.

AKTU has published the branch wise, date and subject-specific schedule for the odd semester exams. Through a link on the official website, aktu.ac.in, candidates taking the exam can view the subject-wise timetable for the odd semester exams.

In a tweet, the institution stated that the revisions were made “in connection with the release of the revised and final examination programme of the first phase examinations of regular and carry over subjects of the odd semester of the university session 2022-23.”

In addition, the university has instructed the colleges to administer tests of regular and carry-over students in those topics that have been designated as regular subjects but have not been marked as carry-over in the exam schedule. A list of tentative exam locations for the students who will be taking the AKTU Odd Semester Exams has also been made public by the university.

The institution had previously announced a preliminary timetable for the phase 1 odd semester exams. According to the timetable, AKTU phase 1 odd semester exams will be held for the MBA, M.Tech, M.Pharma, MURP courses, third and fifth Semester MCA, B.Voc, fifth and seventh semester B.Tech, B.Pharma courses, 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 9th Semester MCA-DD, MCA (INT), and MAM programmes. The AKTU had previously issued a warning to students in November over a bogus circular regarding the amended and final timetable for offline semester exams for regular and carry-over students of the 2022–2023 session.

