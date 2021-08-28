AKTU Releases UPCET Counselling 2021 Schedule, Registration to Begin from September 16

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 counselling schedule. The schedule is shared by AKTU’s vice-chancellor professor Vineet Kansal on Twitter. As per the tentative schedule, the registration for the UPCET counselling 2021 will begin on September 16 and will continue till September 22, while the document verification for fresh candidates will be carried out between September 17 and 23.

Candidates can complete the online choice filling and locking from September 19 to 24 while the seat allotment list will be published on September 25. Check the detailed schedule of UPCET counselling 2021 below.

UPCET 2021 First Round Counselling Schedule:

Online registration, payment of fee and document upload: September 16 to 22

Online choice filling and locking: September 19 to 24

Seat allotment list: September 25

Seat acceptance/rejection and payment of seat confirmation: September 26 to 28

Physical reporting to the allotted college: September 29 to October 1

Once the UPCET first-round counselling will conclude, the round 2 counselling will begin from September 29. The online registration will be conducted between September 29 and October 1, while the third round of counselling will be held between October 8 and October 11. This year, UPCET 2021 counselling will be held in 4 rounds. The AKTU in its official statement said that the schedule of the UPCET counselling is subjected to the result declaration JEE Main 2021, UPCET 2021, CMAT 2021 and NATA 2021.

The UPCET is scheduled to be conducted on September 5 and 6 in several shifts at multiple centres across the state. The exams will be held in computer-based test mode and the questions will be asked in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) pattern. The UPCET is conducted to offer admission to various graduate and undergraduate courses at Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and several other colleges and institutes in the state.

