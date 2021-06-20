CHANGE LANGUAGE
AKTU Students Unhappy With Online Exam Result, Demand Re-evaluation

(Representative)

AKTU students disappointed over semester result, demanding re-evaluation of all their answer sheet.

Students of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) have raised concerns over the semester results declared recently, the exams for which were conducted online. Network issues, poor evaluation, and incomplete result were among various concerns issued by the students. The students are demanding a re-evaluation of all their answer sheets with the hashtag #AKTU_RE_EVALUATION.

Taking to Twitter, several students demanded the reevaluation stating that the answer sheets were checked poorly and many have failed in papers which they have done well. One of the students stated that the students’ hard work have not valued, “studying all the books and notes is meaningless if deserving evaluation is not given," the tweet read. While another student claimed that even if the Math paper was easy, the students have been rated poorly.

While another student tweeted that the results this year was very disappointing adding that “students who deserve good marks got less marks than the students who should have back paper in that subject."

Meanwhile, AKTU has released the tentative examination schedule of the final-year students. The exams will be conducted between July 20 and August 7 in online mode due to the pandemic. As per the official statement, the examinations will be held for regular and carry over subjects for the academic session 2020-21. The varsity will also provide the facility of mock tests to help students in getting familiar with the new exam pattern and the online exam process.

first published:June 20, 2021, 18:20 IST