AKTU UG, PG Exams to Begin from March 21, Check Schedule Here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the dates of undergraduate and postgraduate examinations. According to the official notification released by the state university, the undergraduate and postgraduate exams will start from March 21 and will continue till April 4, 2022.

While the odd Semester exams will be conducted for all streams of the first semester students, for the third semester, they will be conducted only for B.Tech and BPharm students. Along with the regular odd semester examinations, the carry-over examination for first, third and lateral entry candidates will also be conducted on the same dates.

Further, branch-wise tentative exam dates along with time will be made available on the official website aktu.ac.in. If candidates appearing for the examination have any query regarding the date of examination, they can also email it to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in by February 25, 2022.

Read|Bihar Board Matric Exams: 100 Students Expelled on Day 1

AKTU Exams 2022: How to download this datesheet?

Step 1. Visit the official site.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the date sheet link available under the exam tab.

Step 3. A PDF file will open after clicking on the link. Here, candidates can check the dates.

Step 4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

The examination will be held for odd-semester students. Students can visit the official site of AKTU aktu.ac.in for further updates. Earlier, these exams were to be conducted in February 2022, however, it was later postponed by the university due to the outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.