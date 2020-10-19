AKTU UPSEE 2020 Counselling Process Begins Today at upsee.nic.in, Last Date to Register is October 22

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the commencement of the UPSEE 2020 counselling process from today, October 19 at upsee.nic.in. Candidates qualifying the UPSEE 2020 can complete the registration process till October 22. The varsity will release the UPSEE 2020 first allotment list on October 26 and admission process will be conducted on or before October 29. The candidates, after completing the UPSEE 2020 counselling registration process, will have to fill the choice of their colleges and courses available through UPSEE 2020.

AKTU will release the UPSEE 2020 seat allotment list on October 6 on the basis of the choices filled by the students, marks scored by the candidates and the availability of seats. This year, there will be six rounds of UPSEE allotment and the counselling process will be conducted by the AKTU.

UPSEE 2020 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the UPSEE counselling schedule for Round 1 here:

Registration, Payment of Fee, Document Upload – October 19 to 22, 2020

Document Verification – October 20 to 24 2020

Choice Filling Process – October 20 to 26, 2020

Respond to Query – October 20 to 24, 2020

Release of Seat Allotment list – October 26, 2020

Online Seat Locking (Freeze/Float) – October 26 to 29, 2020

Payment of Seat Confirmation – October 26 to 29, 2020

Candidates must ensure to complete all the counselling and admission process within the stipulated date in order to secure their admission through UPSEE 2020.

UPSEE 2020 Counselling Registration Process:

1. Go to the official website of UPSEE at upsee.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

2. On the home page, click on the link which reads, “Online Registration Round 1”

3. Enter the required details and submit

4. The UPSEE 2020 Counselling registration form will be opened, enter all the required details and upload documents

5. Click on submit, the UPSEE counselling 2020 registration process will be completed

Candidates must go through the UPSEE 2020 counselling procedures for the clarification. The counselling procedure is available on the official website. The link for the same has also been provided here: upsee.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=730&iii=Y