Alagappa University Offers MBA, Journalism, Language Courses Online

Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu has launched online degree programmes - BBA, MA, and MBA on the lines of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These courses will be available on the official website www.auedu.in.

University will offer MBA with specializations in general management, financial management, human resource management, logistics management and tourism management to help learners from across the globe prepare for management careers. Other postgraduate programmes offered online include MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, MA in English, and Master of Commerce.

The university also offers a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) to aspirants looking to get into business management as a domain. Besides this flagship undergraduate programme, Alagappa University will also offer B.Com and BA in Tamil as an undergraduate offering on the portal.

The learners will also have the opportunity to appear for the remote proctored exams from anywhere. The learning will be a mix of live learning supplemented with course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials, and gamified modules, the university said in an official notice.

Dr N Rajendran, vice-chancellor, Alagappa University, said “The New National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020) opened the door for launch of online degrees by the top 100 universities of India. As a premier, responsive and progressive institution focused on driving high-quality higher education for all, we are delighted to announce the launch of Online Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes via our e-learning platform www.auedu.in. These online degrees will offer aspirants an engaging, classroom-like learning with personalized support to ensure their learning and growth. For us, this is the start of a glorious new chapter in the amazing lineage & history of this illustrious institution.”

Founded in May 1985, Alagappa University is a public university located in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. The university serves the learning needs of over 1.1 lakh students annually. It has been ranked 36th in the NIRF Top 100 ranking of universities and was ranked 24th in the highly-rated QS India University rankings.

