Aligarh Muslim University Cancels Entrance Exams Due to COVID

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled the entrance exams due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The AMU admission test 2021 was scheduled to be held from June 20 to July 11. The AMU entrance test is conducted in pen and paper-based mode.

“With rising COVID cases, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has canceled entrance examinations for session 2021-2022. A fresh entrance schedule will be uploaded soon by the university authorities on AMU’s official website," the varsity said in an official notice.

AMU had recently issued strict guidelines regarding physical classes and access to campus. The varsity had not only asked all the employees over 45 years to get vaccinated but had restricted access to the campus for outsiders.

Other universities including DU, JNU, BHU have also followed similar norms. Just when campuses across India had started reopening with limited access, the covid-19 pandemic has hit again leading to further restrictions. Meanwhile, the UGC has now issued a new advisory for higher education institutes asking them to not only follow COVID-appropriate behavior but also set an example for others.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here