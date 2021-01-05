Aligarh Muslim University Entrance Exam Results 2020 Released; Direct Link Here

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced the entrance examination result 2020 today, January 5, 2021. Those who appeared in the examination result can check their scorecard through the official website of AMU at amucontrollerexams.com. It must be noted that the varsity has declared the results separately for different AMU faculties.

Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Management Studies and Research, Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering have announced their results of the AMU entrance examination.

AMU result has been released in a PDF format. Candidates will be required to download the PGF file and search for their name and roll number. Once the result is downloaded, it is advisable to take its print out for future use.

AMU Entrance Exam Result 2020: How to download the PDF file

Candidates who appeared in the entrance examination for admission into various courses offered by the university can download the result by following these simple steps mentioned below.1. Go the official site of AMU - amucontrollerexams.com

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads Result of Admission Tests 2020-21

3. A new window will open

4. Select your subject

5. A dropdown box will open. Check your AMU result and take its print out

All shortlisted candidates will be required to participate in the counselling rounds. University will inform the selected students about the date, time, venue, and procedures of admission or counselling for each programme separately via official notification. Candidates must check the official website of AMU for latest updates.

AMU entrance exam results 2020: Direct link

Faculty of Medicine merit list - girls

Faculty of Medicine merit list - boys

Faculty of Management Studies and Research merit list

Faculty of Social Sciences

Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering merit list- girls

Faculty of Agricultural Sciences merit list