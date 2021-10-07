CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Aligarh Muslim University Professor Conferred Fellowship by US-Based Society

Dr Shaad Abqari, Associate Professor at AMU

Dr Shaad Abqari, Associate Professor at AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor has been chosen to promote career development opportunities for members of the congenital heart care team as a PICS fellow.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) faculty member Dr Shaad Abqari has been conferred with a fellowship by US-based Pediatric and Congenital Interventional Cardiovascular Society (PICS). As a fellow at PICS, he will promote career development opportunities for members of the congenital heart care team.

Dr Abqari has been chosen for his experience in the minimally invasive treatment of Coronary Heart Disease (CHD). Dr Abqari is an associate professor at the department of pediatrics, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC). “As a PICS founding fellow, Dr Abqari will promote career development opportunities for members of the congenital heart care team to engage, educate, publish, lead and commit to a lifelong education and care of the highest quality," AMU said in its official statement.

Meanwhile, AMU will increase its MBBS seat from 150 to 200 this year due to a rise in student intake. The AMU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said the infrastructure and faculty will also be scaled up at the JNMC. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accepted the application by AMU to increase its MBBS seats, however, the implementation will be done from next year. An inspection survey will be conducted by NMC officials following which the seats will be increased.

first published:October 07, 2021, 12:24 IST