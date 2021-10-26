Aligarh Muslim University Student Start Online Portal to Disseminate AMU-Related News

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor and public relations officer launched the ‘AMU Journal’ — an independent student and alumni-run educational community and media organisation, in collaboration with the training and placement office of the varsity.

A student and alumni-run educational community website, it aims to nurture education and career development. The online portal will feature topics related to AMU news, admission, lifestyle, career, alumni, etc. It will also offer career guidance.

It is based on the objective to support both the alumni and the existing university students. The core members of the AMU journal are Hashim Azmi, Nabeel Ahmad, Hassan Alam, Amta Rehan, and Tayyaba Parveen.

“It has prominent achievements to its name for its dedication to working for the benefit of the student community. It is a full-fledged platform for the overall solutions and development of mindsets and personality towards the AMU as an outstanding institution for people around the Globe," AMU said.

While launching the website Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor, AMU said, “I hope that this AMU journal will grow in the future and through this platform, the negative information of AMU that is being spread in the public domain, will be countered.”

Omar Saleem Peerzada, PRO, AMU, said, “In the present scenario, online or digital journalism is very potent to curb the nefarious designs of the few who want to cripple the very essence and the perception of AMU. As far as I know, the AMU journal has been there since 2016. This is not confined only to the campus, but you all channelized and synchronized people’s energies with the help of electronic mode.”

Dr Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi, Deputy Proctor, AMU said students of AMU are facing many challenges like depression and social-economic issues, hence besides making news and communication, the portal will “must help such students in coping up with these through your platform”.

