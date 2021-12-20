All Children Should be Taught These 50 Cognitive Biases, Believes Elon Musk

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, believes that all children should be taught cognitive biases" and shared an infographic on the social media platform, Twitter, titled “50 Cognitive biases to be aware of so you can be the best version of yourself".

The post titled “should be taught to all at a young age" includes several ‘biases’ such as ‘Fundamental Attribution Error’, ‘False Consensus’, ‘Anchoring’, ‘Backfire Effect’, ‘Third-Person Effect’, etc. It also explains these biases along with examples.

Also read| Year Ender 2021: From Bill Gates to Obama, Leaders Recommend Books You Cannot Miss from 2021

One of these called ‘Authority Biases’ is described as “we trust and more often influenced by the opinions of authority figures" while the ‘Spotlight Effect’ is over-estimating how much attention people are paying to our behavior and appearance.

Should be taught to all at a young age pic.twitter.com/GlVkjcdhah— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2021

Some other biases include the Google effect (digital amnesia) — we tend to forget information that’s easily looked up on search engines, and Gambler’s fallacy — we think future possibilities are affected by past events.

Read| ‘Tough Grader’: Elon Musk Marked University Papers in 1995, Now They are Up for Auction

Another cognitive bias is defensive attribution. “as a witness who secretly being vulnerable to a serious mishap, we will blame the victim less and attacker more if we relate to the victim. The naive realism bias states “we believe that we observe objective realism and that other people are irrational, uninformed or biased.

Belief bias is when “we judge and argument’s strength not by how strongly it supports the conclusion but plausible the conclusion is in our own minds." Declinism is when “we tend to romanticize the past and view the future negatively believing that societies/institutions are by and large in decline." The tweet has garnered more than 40k retweets, and received a lot of responses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.