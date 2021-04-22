education-career

All Educational Institutions in Sikkim to Remain Closed Till April 30: CM

The state government has further decided that all government offices will function with 50 per cent capacity from April 22

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Tuesday that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases. It has been decided to close down all schools and colleges in Sikkim till April 30 in order to curb the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, he said at a function here.

The state government has further decided that all government offices will function with 50 per cent capacity from April 22, Tamang said. The chief minister also urged the people to not undertake unnecessary travel out of Sikkim and strictly abide by COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in order to keep the disease at bay.

The Himalayan state has so far recorded over 6,700 COVID-19 cases.

first published:April 22, 2021, 09:41 IST