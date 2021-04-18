All Exams in Colleges Deferred Due to Pandemic

The Pondicherry Central University announced on Friday that all the practical and theory examinations due from April 19 in colleges affiliated with the university have been postponed until further orders. The examinations have been put off because of the pandemic situation in the Union Territory, Controller of Examinations in the University professor D Lazar said in a press release.

The fresh date of the exams would be announced later, he said in the release. During the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Friday, the Union Territory reported 531 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the overall tally to 46,393. Three died of the infection, raising the overall toll to 702.

Meanwhile, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from tomorrow. The exams were to be held in offline mode. Due to rising cases of COVID-19, the exams have been deferred.

Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to cancel the written exams to be held in universities and colleges in the state due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Now, the students in higher education institutes will be appearing for open book exams.

